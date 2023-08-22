World Court sets September date to hear Russian objections to Ukraine genocide case

The World Court will hear Russia's objections to its jurisdiction in a genocide case brought by Ukraine in hearings starting on Sept. 18, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) said on Tuesday.

Ukraine filed a case with the ICJ shortly after Russia's invasion began on Feb. 24, 2022, which accused Moscow of falsely applying genocide law to justify the attack. In a preliminary decision in the case in March last year the court ordered Russia to cease military actions in Ukraine immediately.

