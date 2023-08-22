World Court sets September date to hear Russian objections to Ukraine genocide case
18, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) said on Tuesday. Ukraine filed a case with the ICJ shortly after Russia's invasion began on Feb. 24, 2022, which accused Moscow of falsely applying genocide law to justify the attack. In a preliminary decision in the case in March last year the court ordered Russia to cease military actions in Ukraine immediately.
The World Court will hear Russia's objections to its jurisdiction in a genocide case brought by Ukraine in hearings starting on Sept. 18, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) said on Tuesday.
