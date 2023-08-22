China says US removing restrictions on Chinese firms is good for normal trade
China's commerce ministry said on Tuesday that the United States lifting export control restrictions on 27 Chinese entities is conducive to normal trade between Chinese and U.S. firms.
The removal of the restrictions is in line with the common interests of both sides, the ministry said in a statement.
