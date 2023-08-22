Left Menu

Man arrested for raping woman on pretext of marriage in UP's Ballia

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 22-08-2023 18:09 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 17:36 IST
Man arrested for raping woman on pretext of marriage in UP's Ballia
A man was arrested here on Tuesday for allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman for two years after promising to marry her, police said.

Akhilesh Kumar, in his early 20s, was arrested on complaint of the victim, they said.

The woman, in her complaint, alleged that Kumar, a resident of Chakra village in Haldharpur area, repeatedly raped her for two years and later refused to marry her and also threatened her of dire consequences, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Fahim Qureshi said an FIR in this regard was registered against the accused on August 18 at Rasda police station under relevant sections of the IPC and he was arrested on Tuesday.

A detailed investigation is going on in the matter.

