Left Menu

Uttarakhand High court orders removal of encroachments from hospital area in Nainital

The Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday ordered the immediate removal of encroachments from the BD Pandey Hospital here. A bench of Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rakesh Thapliyal passed the order on a PIL asking Nainitals district magistrate and sub-divisional magistrate to immediately remove the encroachments from the around 1.49-acre of land belonging to the hospital.More than 100 encroachers have occupied the land in the hospital area over the years.

PTI | Nainital | Updated: 22-08-2023 18:13 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 17:37 IST
Uttarakhand High court orders removal of encroachments from hospital area in Nainital
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday ordered the immediate removal of encroachments from the BD Pandey Hospital here. A bench of Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rakesh Thapliyal passed the order on a PIL asking Nainital's district magistrate and sub-divisional magistrate to immediately remove the encroachments from the around 1.49-acre of land belonging to the hospital.

More than 100 encroachers have occupied the land in the hospital area over the years. The encroachments are also hindering plans to upgrade it into a multi-speciality hospital. In the PIL, local resident and retired teacher Ashok Lal Shah claimed that there was a lack of several health facilities at the hospital. Despite being the main hospital of the district, patients who come here from distant places are often referred to Haldwani even for minor examinations, the plea said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

 India
3
Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for cloud gaming

Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for clou...

 United Kingdom
4
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023