Left Menu

Four held with fake currency in Assam

It said an operation was launched by the state polices Special Task Force STF, based on reliable information, of a deal of FICN in Krishnai area of Goalpara. Three persons, all residents of the town, were apprehended from the car, the statement said.

PTI | Goalpara | Updated: 22-08-2023 18:09 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 17:45 IST
Four held with fake currency in Assam
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons were arrested with fake Indian currency notes (FICN) in Assam's Goalpara district on Tuesday, a police statement said. It said an operation was launched by the state police's Special Task Force (STF), based on reliable information, of a deal of FICN in Krishnai area of Goalpara. A team of STF proceeded from Guwahati in the morning and at around 1 PM, intercepted a car in Krishnai town. Three persons, all residents of the town, were apprehended from the car, the statement said. During the search operation, 29 bundles of FICN of Rs 500 denominations were seized from the car. ''The FICN, the vehicle and four mobile handsets have been seized. All the apprehended persons and seized items have been handed over to Krishnai police station for further investigation,'' the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

 India
3
Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for cloud gaming

Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for clou...

 United Kingdom
4
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023