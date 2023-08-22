Four held with fake currency in Assam

Four persons were arrested with fake Indian currency notes (FICN) in Assam's Goalpara district on Tuesday, a police statement said. It said an operation was launched by the state police's Special Task Force (STF), based on reliable information, of a deal of FICN in Krishnai area of Goalpara. A team of STF proceeded from Guwahati in the morning and at around 1 PM, intercepted a car in Krishnai town. Three persons, all residents of the town, were apprehended from the car, the statement said. During the search operation, 29 bundles of FICN of Rs 500 denominations were seized from the car. ''The FICN, the vehicle and four mobile handsets have been seized. All the apprehended persons and seized items have been handed over to Krishnai police station for further investigation,'' the statement added.

