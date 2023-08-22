Left Menu

6 killed, 11 injured as truck rams into jeep in Rajasthan’s Dausa

Six people were killed and 11 others injured after a truck rammed into a jeep in a road accident in Rajasthans Dausa district on Tuesday, police said. Local people informed the police after which the injured were rushed to hospital in Mahwa and Mandawar, police said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-08-2023 18:21 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 17:50 IST
6 killed, 11 injured as truck rams into jeep in Rajasthan’s Dausa
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six people were killed and 11 others injured after a truck rammed into a jeep in a road accident in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Tuesday, police said. The accident occurred on Mahwa-Alwar state highway near Ukrund village falling under Mandawar police station area today when the truck carrying cold drinks rammed into the passenger jeep carrying 17 people, police said. Local people informed the police after which the injured were rushed to hospital in Mahwa and Mandawar, police said. Police said four injured have been referred to Jaipur owing to their condition while the bodies of six people have been kept at a hospital in Mahwa. Jaipur rural MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has expressed grief over the incident. “Very sad information was received about the untimely death of people in a road accident in Mandawar of Dausa district. May God give peace to the departed souls. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of immense pain. I wish speedy recovery of those injured in the accident,'' Rathore shared on 'X', formerly Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

 India
3
Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for cloud gaming

Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for clou...

 United Kingdom
4
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023