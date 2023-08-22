UP: Man kills daughter, her partner in suspected case of honour killing

A man, together with his son, allegedly murdered his 19-year-old daughter and her partner in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district, police said on Tuesday, in a suspected case of honour killing.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ankit Mittal said Mehnaun resident Prabhavati approached police on Monday to lodge a report for his son Satish Chaurasia (20), who went missing the night before.

A case was registered at the Dhanepur police station and during the investigation, it was found that the young man was in a relationship with a woman, the SP said.

Police then interrogated the woman's father and her brother, who confessed that they murdered Chaurasia over the relationship and disposed of his body in a field about one-and-a-half kilometre away from their village, Mittal said.

Both father and son were taken into custody and section 302 (murder) of the IPC was added to the missing persons case lodged earlier, the SP said.

On being enquired about the woman, the father and son informed police that they killed her as well and buried the body at a cremation ground in Ayodhya, Mittal added.

SHO of Dhanepur Satyendra Verma said efforts were being made to exhume the body of the woman, while the body of the man has been sent for post-mortem examination.

