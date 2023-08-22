Left Menu

Unmarried couple commits suicide in Rajasthan's Bikaner

An unmarried couple allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a moving train in Rajasthans Bikaner district, police said on Tuesday.The incident occurred in Lunkaransar police station, they said, adding those killed have been identified as Mangilal 22 and Kaushalya 19.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-08-2023 18:55 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 18:10 IST
Unmarried couple commits suicide in Rajasthan's Bikaner
An unmarried couple allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a moving train in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Lunkaransar police station, they said, adding those killed have been identified as Mangilal (22) and Kaushalya (19). “Prima facie, they had a love affair and jumped before the train together. They were the residents of Bikaner district,” SHO Lunkaransar Charanjeet Singh said.

The bodies were handed over to family members after post-mortem and the matter is being probed further, the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

