NHRC notice to Haryana officials over 'attack' on man for sharing 'anti-Rohingya' post on social media

The NHRC has issued a notice to the police chief of Haryana and the district magistrate of Palwal over a report that a man in a Muslim-dominated village of the district was allegedly attacked and ordered to leave along with his family for sharing an ''anti-Rohingya'' post on social media, officials said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Commission observed that the content of the news report, if true, raises a serious issue of violation of human rights which is a matter of concern.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) ''has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that a Hindu family in a Muslim-dominated village of Palwal district of Haryana was allegedly attacked, threatened for life and ordered to leave the village for sharing an anti-Rohingya post on social media,'' it said.

The man had reportedly supported the denial of citizenship to the people belonging to the Rohingya community, the rights panel said.

Accordingly, the NHRC has issued notices to the director general of police, Haryana and the district magistrate of Palwal, seeking a detailed report, including action taken against the alleged perpetrators, the status of the FIR registered and preventive steps taken or proposed to be taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur in future in the state.

The response is expected within four weeks, it said.

Issuing the notices, the Commission has observed that ''extending threats to a citizen to kill for posting some content on social media that too by persons residing in the same village, indicates infringement of a citizen's basic fundamental rights''.

It is an obligatory duty of the law enforcing agencies to ensure a safe environment for the citizens and effective implementation of laws, the statement said.

According to the media report, carried on August 18, the man resides in Sarai village, and three identified people of the same village, along with others armed with sticks and country-made pistols, forcibly entered his house and started vandalising it.

They threatened to kill the victim's family if they did not leave the village, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)