World Court sets September date to hear Russian objections to Ukraine case

The World Court will hear Russia's objections to its jurisdiction in a genocide case brought by Ukraine in hearings starting on Sept. 18, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) said on Tuesday.

Ukraine filed a case with the ICJ shortly after Russia's invasion began on Feb. 24, 2022, which accused Moscow of falsely applying genocide law to justify the attack. In a preliminary decision in the case in March last year the court ordered Russia to cease military actions in Ukraine immediately.

The rulings of the ICJ, also known as the World Court, are binding but it has no direct means of enforcing them. The hearings on jurisdiction will start on Monday Sept. 18 with submissions from Russia and a response from Ukraine the following day.

Besides Russia and Ukraine, 32 other nations including a majority of European Union member states, Britain, Canada and Australia will give their views on the case in the hearings which wrap up Sept. 27. Previously Russia had suggested its action in Ukraine - what it calls a "special military operation" - was justified because it was aimed at preventing a genocide in Eastern Ukraine. Kyiv at the hearings last year said there was no threat of genocide in Eastern Ukraine, and the United Nations' 1948 Genocide Convention, which both countries have signed, does not allow an invasion to prevent one.

Russia has said the court has no jurisdiction in the case because the genocide convention, which forms the basis for Ukraine's claim, does not regulate the use of force between states.

