Laptop containing confidential data stolen from blood bank of Gurugram hospital

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 22-08-2023 18:13 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 18:13 IST
A laptop containing confidential information was allegedly stolen from the offices of a private hospital's blood bank, police here said on Tuesday.

According to a complaint filed by Dr Sangeeta Agarwal, head of blood bank at the Fortis Memorial Research Institute, the laptop was stolen from her office on August 5.

''The laptop contained official and confidential data of the blood bank,'' Agarwal said in her complaint.

An FIR under Section 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc) of the Indian Penal Code was registered on the basis of her complaint at Sushant Lok police station on Monday, the police said.

The police are trying to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footage and they will be arrested soon, they added.

