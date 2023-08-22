World News Roundup: 'The fear is not going away': Christians in Pakistan afraid to return home; Japan to release Fukushima water into ocean from Aug. 24 and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

'The fear is not going away': Christians in Pakistan afraid to return home

Eighteen-year-old Kanwal had just returned from hospital with her newborn baby, Samuel, when a vigilante mob launched a violent attack on their home in a Christian area of eastern Pakistan. Terrified, she swept up the baby and fled barefoot with the rest of her family, narrowly escaping the mob that torched their house last week, causing the loss of their pet birds and all their belongings.

Japan to release Fukushima water into ocean from Aug. 24

Japan said on Tuesday it will start releasing into the sea more than 1 million metric tons of treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant on Aug. 24, going ahead with a plan heavily criticised by China. The plan, approved two years ago by the Japanese government as crucial to decommissioning the plant operated by Tokyo Electric Power Company (Tepco), has also faced criticism from local fishing groups fearing reputational damage.

African Union suspends Niger over coup

The African Union (AU) has suspended Niger from all its activities following the military coup there and told its members to avoid any action that might legitimise the junta. The coup last month has caused alarm among Western allies and democratic African states who fear it could allow Islamist groups active in the Sahel region to expand their reach, and give Russia a foothold to increase its influence.

Tunisian judge extends detention of six prominent opponents of president

A Tunisian judge on Tuesday extended by four months the detention of six prominent opponents of the president who have been detained since February on suspicion of plotting against state security, one of their lawyers told Reuters. Islam Hamza said those detained - Abdl Hamid Jlassi, Khayam Turki, Issam Chebbi, Jawher Ben Mbarek, Ridha Belhaj and Ghazi Chaouachi - had registered their objection to the decision, which he described as "political, not judicial".

Brazil's Lula says BRICS not meant to challenge G7, US

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday the BRICS group of emerging countries is not meant to challenge other international coalitions, such as the G7, or the United States, but to "organize" the so-called Global South. "We do not want to be a counterpoint to the G7, G20 or the United States," Lula said in a live broadcast on social media as he attends the BRICS summit in South Africa. "We just want to organize ourselves."

Israeli forces kill Palestinian militant in West Bank clash

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian militant during clashes that followed a military arrest raid in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the Islamic Jihad armed group said. The Israeli military said its forces came under fire from suspects who threw explosives at soldiers in the confrontations near the flashpoint city of Jenin and that the soldiers responded with live fire.

Saudi border guards killed hundreds of Ethiopian migrants, HRW says

Saudi Arabian border guards have killed hundreds of Ethiopian migrants, including women and children, who attempted to enter the kingdom along its mountainous border with Yemen, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Monday. In a 73-page report, the rights group said Saudi guards used explosive weapons to kill some migrants and shot at others from close range. It compiled testimony from 38 Ethiopians who tried to cross the Yemen-Saudi border between March 2022 and June 2023, as well as four relatives or friends of migrants.

Trump plans to turn himself in on Thursday over Georgia indictment

Former U.S. President Donald Trump plans to surrender on Thursday in Atlanta in connection with his indictment in Georgia on charges he sought to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state, he said on social media on Monday. "I'll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED," Trump, who is running for reelection in 2024, said on his Truth Social platform. He described the indictment as a politically motivated effort to derail his reelection campaign.

Thailand's Srettha elected PM as ally Thaksin returns from exile and goes to jail

Thai property mogul Srettha Thavisin was elected prime minister after a decisive win in a parliamentary vote on Tuesday as his party's fugitive figurehead Thaksin Shinawatra made a historic homecoming after years in exile and was taken straight to jail. The victory by 60-year-old Srettha paves the way for a new coalition government, ending weeks of uncertainty and stalemate in parliament after an election 100 days ago that threatened to weaken the political clout of the country's powerful military.

Thai property mogul Srettha Thavisin's unlikely rise to prime minister

Srettha Thavisin, until recently chief of one of Thailand's biggest real estate developers, was on Tuesday voted in as prime minister at the head of an unlikely alliance of populists and pro-military parties after weeks of post-election deadlock. Srettha, 61, won a vote in parliament to become premier hours after the founder of his populist Pheu Thai Party, Thaksin Shinawatra, made a dramatic return to Thailand after 15 years of self-exile and was taken straight to jail.

