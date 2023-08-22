French army denies it requested using Algeria's airspace for Niger operation
Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2023 18:28 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 18:28 IST
France's joint defence staff on Tuesday denied France had made a request to Algeria to use its airspace for a military operation in Niger.
Algeria state radio earlier reported Algeria had refused a French request to fly over its airspace for a military operation in Niger after a July 26 coup in the West African nation that lies south of the Algerian border.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
