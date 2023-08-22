Left Menu

Nepal President Paudel administers oath to new Chief Justice Shrestha

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 22-08-2023 18:53 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 18:53 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel administered the oath of office and secrecy to the country's newly-appointed Chief Justice Bishwambhar Prasad Shrestha at a special ceremony held here on Tuesday.

President Paudel appointed 63-year-old Shrestha as the Chief Justice on Monday after the Parliamentary Hearing Committee unanimously endorsed his name for the top post of the apex court.

The oath-taking ceremony at Sheetal Niwas, the President's Office, was attended by Vice President Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and speaker Devraj Ghimire, among others.

Shrestha is the senior-most justice in the Supreme Court and will lead the apex court for 14 months.

Born in 1959, Shrestha is a permanent resident of Dhangadhi city in Kailali district. He currently resides in Kuleshwor, Kathmandu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

