China foreign ministry summons Japan ambassador over Fukushima water release

China's vice foreign minister summoned Hideo Tarumi, Japan's ambassador to China, to lodge serious representations over Japan's plan for releasing Fukushima water, the ministry said on Tuesday.

China is gravely concerned and strongly opposed to the plan, the ministry added, reiterating its call for Japan to "correct" its wrongdoings.

