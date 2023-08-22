Chhattisgarh: Four Naxalites arrested in Dantewada district

Four Naxalites, one of them carrying reward of Rs 1 lakh, were arrested from the forests of Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, police said on Tuesday.

Lodde Muchaki alias Nanda (35), Kalmu Hemla alias Chula (35), Pandu Muchaki (22) and woman cadre Kumari Hungi (24) were apprehended from the forests of Nahadi and Chhotehidma villages on Monday, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai said.

The team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) had been on a search operation in the area since August 19, the official said.

Nanda was the president of Porrohidma Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangh (DAKMS), while the others were members of Chetna Natya Mandali (CNM) the outlawed Maoist organisation, he added.

Nanda was allegedly involved in several incidents of violence and was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, he said.

A Maoist flag, pamphlets, Naxalite literature, anklets, tambourine, CNM uniform etc were recovered from the arrested accused, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)