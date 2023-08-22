Left Menu

Telangana: Police Sub Inspector gets 5-year jail term for taking bribe

PTI | Karimnagar | Updated: 22-08-2023 19:43 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 19:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A court has sentenced a Police Sub Inspector to undergo five-year rigorous imprisonment for accepting bribe of Rs 5,000 from a man.

According to the prosecution, Sub Inspector of Police Balaram Muralidhar (40) demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 5,000 to do an official favour, from the complainant Ranga Dharma Goud, while he was working at Kamareddy.

It was said that the Sub Inspector was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe from the complainant at a Guest House at Kamareddy district headquarters on 4 May, 2006.

After due trial, the ACB Special Judge Kumar Vivek has sentenced the Sub Inspector to undergo five years rigorous imprisonment and pay a fine of Rs 10,000.

The Sub Inspector is presently working at Police Training Centre, Sangareddy district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

