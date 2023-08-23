Left Menu

Giriraj Singh launches Annual Capacity Building Plan for three Departments

A Capacity Building Unit (CBU) has been notified in all three Departments to implement and sustain ACBP.

Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Shri Giriraj Singh launched the Annual Capacity Building Plan of Department of Rural Development, Department of Land Resources and Ministry of Panchayati Raj in New Delhi today. While launching the ACBP, Shri Giriraj Singh said that this Plan will play a Pivotal role in service delivery, program implementation and performing core governance functions and will enhance the abilities of the officials by attending need based training to acquire relevant competencies to enable them to perform better so that the Ministry/Department can achieve the objectives set out with citizens centricity for improved performance.

With an objective to achieve PM’s Vision New India @ 2047, Capacity Building Commission has devised the approach for preparation of Annual Capacity Building Plan through 3 lenses namely National Priorities, Citizen Centricity, Emerging Technology and 3 Pillars- Individual, Organizational and Institutional, that are used as the guiding light for development of an ACBP to positively contribute for achievement of the objective. ACBP will have a profound impact in improving the efficiency and work ethics of all Departments, thereby, expedite the achievements of PM’s Vision for New India @2047.

Annual Capacity Building Plan (ACBP) is a plan document that is developed based on the competency enhancement requirements of the officials of the Ministry/Department/Organization (MDO), that is ascertained through carrying out Competency Need Analysis (CNA) and prioritization of the competencies based on requirement of the officials and also importance of the competency to the ministry so that the resources invested by MDO on Capacity Building are optimized.

A Capacity Building Unit (CBU) has been notified in all three Departments to implement and sustain ACBP. A budgetary outlay of 2.5 % of salary head of the Department will be ear-marked for implementation of ACBP. CBU will prioritize the training needs of officers for Quarter 2, Quarter 3 & Quarter 4. The trainings will be both in online and offline mode. CBC has identified institutes and knowledge partners to impart trainings in various issue to officers. The Ministry will also assess the impact of the trainings imparted to various officials and staff to ascertain the efficacy of ACBP.

On this Occasion, Secretaries and Officers of Department of Rural Development, Department of Land Resources and Ministry of Panchayati Raj and Member(Human Resource), Capacity Building Commission were present.

(With Inputs from PIB)

