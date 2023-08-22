Left Menu

Ponzi case: ED arrests director of West Bengal-based company

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2023 19:53 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 19:52 IST
Ponzi case: ED arrests director of West Bengal-based company
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The promoter and director of a West Bengal-based company that allegedly ran a ponzi scheme and cheated gullible investors has been arrested under the anti-money laundering law, the Enforcement Directorate said on Tuesday.

Biswapriya Giri of the URO group was arrested on Sunday and a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Kolkata sent him to ED custody till September 1, the central agency said in a statement.

The arrest came after the ED carried out raids at three locations in the state on August 18-19.

The URO group of companies collected more than Rs 200 crore from gullible investors with the promise of giving higher returns through a network of agents, the agency said.

The group ''projected'' that it is involved in various businesses like agro industry, lifecare, hotel and resorts, infotech, automotive, real estate, etc. but it subsequently ''defaulted' on repayment of maturity amount, and ''diverted'' the collected fund for personal gain and to various other beneficiaries, it said.

The probe found that the ''proceeds of crime'' have been used for acquisition of movable and immovable assets by the promoters and associates of the company, and a substantial amount of fund was also ''diverted for promotional and advertisement activities in order to promote this illegal business and to prevent adverse media reports'', the ED alleged.

The money laundering case stems from a CBI FIR that was filed against the accused in September, 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

 India
3
Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for cloud gaming

Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for clou...

 United Kingdom
4
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023