28 employees of disbanded HP Staff Selection Commission relieved

The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday relieved 28 employees, including some officers, of the disbanded Staff Selection Commission and they will be deployed in different departments now, officials said.

The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) located here was dissolved in February, two months after the recruitment exam paper for junior office assistants (IT) was leaked in December.

Special Executive Officer Anupam Kumar Thakur, who was appointed to complete the various processes related to the Commission, said the Personnel Department gave the permission to relieve the employees.

The department, however, has allowed the disbanded commission to operate with bare minimum staff to complete necessary work.

At present, the most important task of the disbanded SSC is to cooperate with the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau in the investigation related to the paper leak and provide records to them, Thakur said.

The other duties are filing replies in pending cases in the high court and other courts and presenting records in this regard in the courts as well as correspondence with the state government and higher officials, he added.

Thakur said in the past, various cases related to retired employees were settled and at present, action related to salaries, allowances and old pensions of the employees is also going on.

