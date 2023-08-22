Collegium's mission is to ensure that we represent richness and diversity of India: CJI Chandrachud

Observing that the Supreme Court is a people-centric court and not polyvocal, Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Tuesday said one of the missions of the Collegium to ensure that the richness and diversity of India are represented.

Speaking at a felicitation function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association for judges Ujjal Bhuyan and SVN Bhatti, he said elevating competent judges to the Supreme Court, especially those who have dedicated years of their lives and decades to serving the judiciary, is one way to enhance dispensation of justice.

''This is not the Supreme Court of Maharashtra or Delhi. It is the Supreme Court of India and our aim here is to reflect that this court reflects the diversity of India. I believe this has been one of the missions of the Collegium to ensure that we represent the richness and diversity of India.

''Many people have been critical of the Supreme Court for being a polyvocal court. But let us look at the flip side. The reason why we are a polyvocal court is because no two judges are similar. Here we have a judge from Maharashtra sharing the bench with the judge of West Bengal to decide a matter from Haryana. This is the true essence of the Supreme Court of India. It is not a polyvocal court rather the Supreme Court is a people-centric court,'' the CJI said.

He said each judge of the Supreme Court brings their own unique legal experience and expertise to the table while deciding issues of law.

''People will start trusting the judiciary only when they see a reflection of themselves in the people who dispense justice. We have to continue to reflect the mirror image of our own societies.

''It is our responsibility to ensure that competent professionals both from the Bar and the Bench get elevated to the Supreme Court. The elevation of Justice Bhuyan and Justice Bhatti has undoubtedly significant value to the Supreme Court,'' the CJI said.

Attorney General for India R Venkataramani and SCBA president Adish A Aggarwala also spoke on the occasion.

Born on August 2, 1964, Justice Bhuyan was appointed as a judge of the Gauhati High Court on October 17, 2011 and was the senior-most judge of his parent high court (Gauhati).

He served as the chief justice of the Telangana High Court since June 28, 2022 to July 12 this year.

Justice Bhatti, who was born on May 6, 1962, was appointed as a judge of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh on April 12, 2013 and was the senior-most in his parent high court.

