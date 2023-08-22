Villager killed by Maoists on suspicion of being police informer
A villager was killed by Maoists in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on the suspicion of being a police informer, an officer said on Tuesday.
A group of Maoists killed Supai Murkan, 48, at a place near Rengrahatu village on Monday, Superintendent of Police, Ashutosh Shekhar said.
The victim had nothing to do with the police, the SP said.
Maoists had earlier killed a 65-year-old man near Gitilipa on Sunday while a Maoist supporter was killed in an IED explosion on Monday.
