Mumbai: EOW questions Sena (UBT) functionary Suraj Chavan over 'irregularities' in khichdi distribution during COVID

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-08-2023 20:06 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 20:06 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary Suraj Chavan on Tuesday was questioned by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police in connection with a preliminary enquiry over distribution of 'khichdi' to migrants during the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said.

Chavan, a close aide of party leader and former minister Aaditya Thackeray, appeared before EOW officials on the compound of the police commissioner's office in south Mumbai around 11.45 am.

He was questioned for nearly six hours, the official said. The EOW is conducting the preliminary enquiry (PE) in connection with alleged irregularities in the distribution of khichdi, a preparation of rice and lentils, to migrants during the COVID-19 pandemic, the contract for which had been awarded by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The EOW move in this matter stems from alleged irregularities worth Rs 12,024 crore in BMC, observed by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG). A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to look into it.

Last month, Chavan was questioned by the EOW for six hours over alleged irregularities linked to works awarded by the BMC to contractors and suppliers during the COVID-19 pandemic based on the inputs of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The ED, which is probing the alleged "Jumbo COVID centre scam" related to Lifeline Hospital Management Services Private Limited had raided 15 places including premises belonging to Chavan. The EOW on August 17 arrested businessman Sujit Patkar, a close friend of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, in the case related to Lifeline Hospital Management Services. Earlier, Patkar was arrested by the ED in the same case on money laundering charges.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had filed the original complaint about the alleged scam in the running of Jumbo COVID centres.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

