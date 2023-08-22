LS Speaker justifies restoration of BJP member's expunged remarks on news portal

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday sought to justify the restoration in Parliament records the expunged remarks of BJP member Nishikant Dubey regarding foreign funding of a news portal. Addressing a press conference here, he said the presiding officer in Lok Sabha has the powers to expunge or restore remarks of any member as per the rules and procedures of the House. ''The person in the Chair has the right to expunge or restore remarks as per procedure,'' Birla said in response to a question on the restoration of Dubey's remarks in the Lok Sabha records. Opposition members had protested in the Lower House of Parliament over the restoration of Dubey's remarks.

Asked about the suspension of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Lok Sabha Speaker said the matter is being examined by the Privileges Committee of the Lok Sabha.

''The Committee will take a decision and make a recommendation to the Speaker,'' he said.

Chowdhury was named by Birla for ''unruly conduct'' on August 11, the last day of the Monsoon session, and was suspended from the membership of Lok Sabha pending a report from the Privileges Committee.

At a meeting on August 18, several members were of the view that Chowdhury has been punished for his conduct by Lok Sabha and there was no further need to examine his behaviour by a parliamentary panel. He has been asked to depose before the Committee on August 30 after which a recommendation for immediate revocation of the suspension is expected to be made to the Speaker.

Briefing the media on the two-day India Region Conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), Birla said he urged the presiding officers to implement One Nation One Legislative Platform and for capacity building of public legislators.

He said such a step will not only improve the effectiveness and efficacy of legislatures, but will also bridge the gap between legislatures and the public.

He also urged the legislators to use technology to improve legislative effectiveness.

The Lok Sabha Speaker also urged the presiding officers to ensure that rules are made at the earliest after passage of laws so that implementation would be quicker.

''And, law makers must take the responsibility to educate people on laws passed in legislatures because public awareness of laws is key to its effective implementation,'' he said.

Birla said the ninth CPA conference decided to reorganise the CPA India Region Zones in nine new zones, from the existing six, for better communication and coordination among legislative bodies.

The reorganisation will enhance the activities of the CPA India Region to further the democratic spirit through wider participation of public representatives within and across the zones.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)