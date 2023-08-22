Himachal: Police seize 29 timber-laden vehicles in Una

The police on Tuesday seized 29 trucks and pickup vehicles carrying timber without valid documents in Gagret area of Una district. The vehicles were going to Hoshiyarpur in Punjab, officials said.

Following directions from DGP Sanjay Kundu, a police team identified all possible routes used by miscreants to smuggle the forest produce across the state boundary to Punjab on Monday evening. Subsequently, a plan was worked out and the police team led by Una SP Arjit Sen Thakur intercepted the trucks carrying forest timber and seized them.

A case under IPC Section 379 (theft) and relevant section of the Indian Forest Act was registered at Gagret police station. Addressing the media at Gagret, DGP Kundu congratulated the police team for such a large seizure of forest timber and said that the financial investigation would also be conducted in the case. The case would also be referred to the Enforcement Directorate for further investigation under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, he added This is the fifth case under the Indian Forest Act that has been registered by district police in the last two months. Recently, police had seized 18 trucks carrying timber and also recovered timber worth Rs 25 lakh during a raid at an illegal dumping yard.

