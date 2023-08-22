Left Menu

Maharashtra: Opium worth Rs 1.1 crore seized, three held

PTI | Pune | Updated: 22-08-2023 20:20 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 20:20 IST
The police in Maharashtra's Pune city have seized opium worth nearly Rs 1.16 crore and arrested three persons in connection with it, an official said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a patrolling team apprehended a man, identified as Sumer Bishnoi, in Kondhwa area last week and recovered more than 3 kg of opium worth nearly Rs 64 lakh from him, the official said.

"During investigation, they learnt that Bishnoi had procured the contraband from the two persons," the official said. The duo, identified as Chawandsingh Rajput and Lokendra Singh Rajput, was arrested and the police recovered opium worth nearly Rs 52 lakh from them, the official said. All three accused hail from Rajasthan, the official said, adding a case has been registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

