Cuban ambassador bats for better economic relations with India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2023 20:23 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 20:23 IST
Cuban ambassador to New Delhi Alejandro Simancas Marin on Tuesday batted for better economic relations between the two nations, saying his country was trying to attract more tourists from India.

He listed out nickel, sugarcane and tourism as areas where the two countries can focus to boost economic ties.

Delivering a talk on India-Cuba relations here, he said the economic relations between India and Cuba have ''stayed a little behind'' compared to the excellent bilateral and economic relations.

The ambassador said Cuba is a major producer and exporter of nickel. ''We are open to cooperation with Indian companies in the nickel sector,'' he said.

He also said Cuba is trying to attract tourists from India as also Indian companies to the tourism sector there.

