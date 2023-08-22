Left Menu

Woman raped by 'Instagram friend'; FIR registered

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her Instagram friend who also took her obscene photos and videos, and threatened to make them public, police said on Tuesday. According to police, the woman, a resident of Sonipat, befriended the accused, Rahul, on the social media platform around a year ago. He also made my obscene photos and videos.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 22-08-2023 20:28 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 20:28 IST
A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her 'Instagram friend' who also took her obscene photos and videos, and threatened to make them public, police said on Tuesday. According to police, the woman, a resident of Sonipat, befriended the accused, Rahul, on the social media platform around a year ago. They exchanged phone numbers and started talking.

The woman alleged that Rahul persuaded her to live at a paying guest accommodation in Gurugram's Sector-14. "On August 4, Rahul called me for a meeting and took me to a hotel in Sector 12. He raped me on the pretext of marriage. He also made my obscene photos and videos. He then threatened to make them viral,'' she said. An FIR was registered against Rahul under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at the women west police station on Tuesday, a senior police officer said, adding that efforts are on to nab the accused.

