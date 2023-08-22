Left Menu

Maharashtra: Two attack man, snatch his mobile phone and cash, arrested

The police in Maharashtras Latur city have arrested two persons for beating a man and snatching his cash and mobile phone, an official said on Tuesday. As he kept chasing them, the complainant alerted the Gandhi Chowk police, who arrested the accused, the official said.

Maharashtra: Two attack man, snatch his mobile phone and cash, arrested
The police in Maharashtra's Latur city have arrested two persons for beating a man and snatching his cash and mobile phone, an official said on Tuesday. Accused Prem Jadhav and Siddheshwar Jadhav targeted the complainant on Sunday and fled in an autorickshaw after robbing him. As he kept chasing them, the complainant alerted the Gandhi Chowk police, who arrested the accused, the official said. A case has been registered against the two under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 34 (criminal act involving two or more persons) and 392 (robbery), the official added.

