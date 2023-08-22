Left Menu

Two children pulled from Pakistan cable car but helicopter rescue called off as night falls

He said the children were aged between 10 and 15 and one had fainted due to heat and fear. The rescue effort has transfixed the country, with Pakistanis crowded around television sets, as local media showed footage of an emergency worker dangling from a helicopter cable close to the small cabin, with those onboard cramped together.

A Pakistani military helicopter on Tuesday rescued two of seven children trapped with their teacher in a cable car dangling over a high ravine, but the air rescue operation was called off as night fell, media and a security source said. Flood lights were installed on the ground and the rescue operation was continuing, a security source said.

The source added that cable crossing experts had been sent to the area and a small dolly carrier was being attached to the cable to rescue the children one by one, more than 12 hours after their cable car snagged. A cable line snapped at around 7 a.m. (0200 GMT) as the students were travelling to school in a remote mountainous area in Battagram, about 200 km (125 miles) north of Islamabad, officials said.

Two children were rescued, one by one, district official Shah Fahad said. Television footage showed one child being lifted off the cable car by a helicopter in a harness and then carried to the ground. An official had earlier said four children had been rescued. The cable car became stranded half way across a ravine, about 275 metres (900 feet) above ground, and was dangling by a single cable after the other snapped, Shariq Riaz Khattak a rescue official at the site, told Reuters.

The helicopter rescue mission had been complicated by gusty winds in the area and the fact the helicopters' rotor blades risk further destabilising the lift, he said. "Our situation is precarious, for god's sake do something," Gulfaraz, a 20-year-old on the cable car, told local television channel Geo News over the phone. He said the children were aged between 10 and 15 and one had fainted due to heat and fear.

The rescue effort has transfixed the country, with Pakistanis crowded around television sets, as local media showed footage of an emergency worker dangling from a helicopter cable close to the small cabin, with those onboard cramped together. Crowds of villagers gathered on the hillside anxiously watching the operation.

Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar said he was tracking progress of the rescue. "Thanks to the efforts of our army personnel, students stuck in the chairlift have started returning to the ground safely," Kakar said in a post on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

