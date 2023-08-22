Left Menu

Punjab Cong holds protest against AAP govt's decision to dissolve panchayats

PTI | Mohali | Updated: 22-08-2023 21:03 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 21:03 IST
Punjab Cong holds protest against AAP govt's decision to dissolve panchayats
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Congress Tuesday held a protest against the AAP government's recent decision of dissolving all panchayats in the state, terming it ''dictatorial'' and ''a direct attack on the country's federal structure''.

The Punjab government, in an order on August 10, dissolved all gram panchayats, panchayat samitis and zila parishads and the elections will be held in November and December.

During the protest on Tuesday, Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa said sarpanches are elected representatives and the decision was a ''vicious' attempt by the AAP government to snatch away their right to self-governance.

The decision was a 'direct attack on the federal structure of the country and a violation of the Constitution'', he said. Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring slammed the Bhagwant Mann government for the ''dictatorial'' decision and asked, "What if the Punjab Governor uses his constitutional powers and dissolves the AAP government six months before its tenure? Would the chief minister remain silent or would he cry for justice?'' Alleging the ruling party of Punjab was attempting to ''intimidate'' the leaders and members of panchayats across the state, Bajwa stressed that the Congress party would not tolerate any such ''atrocity''. In a letter to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Bajwa said, ''It is perplexing that the dates for Panchayat elections have been announced so much in advance, with panchayat samitis and zila parishads slated to be held by November 25, 2023, followed by panchayat elections in two phases by December 31, 2023.'' ''While the importance of timely elections cannot be overstated, it is equally vital to ensure that due process is followed and the sanctity of the electoral process is maintained. The haste with which these dates have been announced so early raises questions about the transparency and fairness of the electoral process,'' Bajwa wrote.

The 'dharna' was attended by Congress MLAs, former MLAs and district presidents who raised slogans against the AAP government and demanded that the decision to dissolve the panchayats be revoked immediately.

Warring said, ''We will continue to fight against this unconstitutional and undemocratic decision and press the government to withdraw the decision.'' The Punjab Congress has already filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court challenging the AAP government's decision to dissolve the panchayats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
2
"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to Ukraine

"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to...

 Russia
3
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug 22

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023