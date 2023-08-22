Following are the top stories at 9.10 pm: NATION MDS21 ISRO-CHANDRAYAAN-2ND LD LANDING **** A day to go! Chandrayaan-3 gets ready to make history with soft-landing on Moon's surface Bengaluru: ISRO's ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) is all set to land on the lunar surface on Wednesday evening, as India eyes to become the first country to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite. **** BOM20 MP-2NDLD KHARGE **** Congress will conduct caste census in MP after winning assembly polls, establish varsity in name of Sant Ravidas: Mallikarjun Kharge Sagar: The Congress will conduct a caste census in Madhya Pradesh after winning the assembly polls and establish a university in the name of Sant Ravidas, said party president Mallikarjun Kharge, accusing the regime at the Centre of wishing to change the Constitution. **** BOM21 GJ-COURT-KEJRIWAL **** PM degree row: Court rejects Kejriwal, AAP MP plea for fast-tracking hearing against summons Ahmedabad: A sessions court here on Tuesday rejected a plea moved by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his party colleague and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh to expeditiously hear their application challenging summons issued to them by a trial court in a criminal defamation case pertaining to their remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's degree. **** DEL56 CBI-LD ESPIONAGE **** CBI arrests Canada-based businessman in defence espionage case New Delhi: The CBI has arrested a Canada-based businessman in connection with a defence espionage case in which a journalist and a former Navy commander were held in May, officials said on Tuesday. **** DEL46 DL-MINOR-SEXUAL ASSAULT-2NDLD MALIWAL **** Direct Delhi Police to allow meeting with minor rape survivor, Maliwal in letter to Amit Shah New Delhi: DCW chief Swati Maliwal on Tuesday requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to direct the Delhi Police to allow her meeting with the minor girl allegedly raped by a senior Delhi government official. **** DEL59 ENV-LD TIGER RESERVE **** Dholpur-Karauli tiger reserve in Rajasthan approved; proposed Kumbhalgarh reserve gets in-principle nod New Delhi/Jaipur: India got its 54th tiger reserve in Rajasthan's Karauli and Dholpur districts on Tuesday with the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) approving a proposal in this regard. **** MDS11 ISRO-LAUNCHES **** A packed launch schedule for ISRO after Chandrayaan-3 mission Bengaluru: A mission to study the Sun, and launching a climate observation satellite, a test vehicle as part of Gaganyaan human space flight programme and an Indo-US synthetic aperture radar -- ISRO has a packed schedule ahead. **** DEL58 INDIA-CUBA-AMBASSADOR **** Cuban ambassador bats for better economic relations with India New Delhi: Cuban ambassador to New Delhi Alejandro Simancas Marin on Tuesday batted for better economic relations between the two nations, saying his country was trying to attract more tourists from India. **** DEL42 ELECTIONS-EC-STATES **** EC to visit poll-bound Chhattisgarh on Thursday New Delhi: As it gears up to hold assembly polls in five states, the Election Commission is likely to visit Chhattisgarh for two days beginning August 24, sources said on Tuesday. **** CAL26 ECO-GST-LD DEBROY **** Govt losing revenue due to GST: Bibek Debroy Kolkata: Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) Chairman Bibek Debroy on Tuesday said the government was losing revenue due to the GST, which should be revenue neutral with a single rate. **** DEL25 JK-TERRORISM-SITUATION **** J-K: Arrests of those linked to terrorism marks over five times increase in past 4 years Jammu: Over 2,300 persons linked to terrorism were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, marking over five times increase in such arrests compared to the four-year period from 2015-2019, official data said. **** BUSINESS DEL36 BIZ-FINMIN-LD INFLATION **** Price pressure in food items to be transitory; elevated inflation warrant greater vigil: FinMin New Delhi: The finance ministry on Tuesday said price pressure on food items is expected to be transitory, with tomato prices seeing a decline, but the government and RBI need to step up vigil to deal with elevated inflationary pressure. **** DEL18 BIZ-ONION-LD GOYAL **** Centre asks onion farmers not to worry about export curbs as govt restarts procurement at Rs 2,410/quintal New Delhi: Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday alleged that some ''political opponents'' are creating a ''wrong picture'' about the export duty slapped on onion, and urged farmers not to worry as the Centre has restarted procurement at Rs 2,410/quintal for its buffer stock. **** LEGAL LGD36 SC-ARTICLE 370 **** SC terms as ''unacceptable'' contention that Article 370 ceased to operate after 1957 New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday termed as ''unacceptable'' the submission that Article 370 of the Constitution ceased to operate once the term of the constituent assembly of Jammu and Kashmir ended in 1957 after drafting the state's Constitution. **** LGD37 DL-HC-LD COAL **** Coal scam: Delhi HC suspends former public servant's 3-yr sentence, asks CBI to respond to appeal New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday suspended the three-year sentence of former public servant K C Samria, who challenged his conviction and jail term in a case related to irregularities in coal block allocation in Chhattisgarh. **** FOREIGN FGN74 PM-3RDLD ARRIVAL **** PM Modi arrives in S.Africa; looks forward to meetings with world leaders during BRICS summit Johannesburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he was looking forward to the deliberations and meetings with world leaders during the 15th BRICS Summit as he was accorded a warm welcome upon his arrival in South Africa. ****

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)