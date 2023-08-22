Left Menu

Turkish foreign ministry summons Danish charge d'affaires over Koran burnings

Turkey's foreign ministry again summoned the Danish charge d'affaires over Koran burning incidents in Denmark, a foreign ministry source said on Tuesday. The ministry condemned and protested the incidents and reiterated the need to take concrete measures to stop the attacks on Islam's holy book, the source said. The ministry previously summoned Danish and Dutch diplomats on Monday to protest the incident.

Reuters | Istanbul | Updated: 22-08-2023 21:13 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 21:13 IST
Turkish foreign ministry summons Danish charge d'affaires over Koran burnings
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkey's foreign ministry again summoned the Danish charge d'affaires over Koran burning incidents in Denmark, a foreign ministry source said on Tuesday. The ministry condemned and protested the incidents and reiterated the need to take concrete measures to stop the attacks on Islam's holy book, the source said.

The ministry previously summoned Danish and Dutch diplomats on Monday to protest the incident. Anti-Islam activists have burned or damaged several copies of the Koran in recent months, prompting outrage in the Muslim world and demands that the Nordic governments ban such acts.

Turkey has repeatedly condemned such protests in recent months, including those in Sweden, which is awaiting Ankara's approval to join NATO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
2
"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to Ukraine

"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to...

 Russia
3
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug 22

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023