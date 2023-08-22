Left Menu

Haryana: Man sentenced to 25 years in jail for raping minor daughter

PTI | Hisar | Updated: 22-08-2023 21:20 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 21:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A court here on Tuesday sentenced a 50-year-old man to 25 years of imprisonment for raping his minor daughter in 2018.

The verdict was pronounced by Fast Track Court's Additional Sessions Judge Rajesh Kumar Mehta, who also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict. According to Deputy District Attorney Narender Kumar, the court had convicted the man on August 19 and fixed Tuesday for awarding the quantum of punishment.

The girl had become pregnant after she was raped by the accused.

According to the prosecution, the victim in her complaint had said that she was 15 years old and studied in class 11. She said that her father used to consume alcohol and fight with her mother due to which her mother left home and lived with her parents in Rajasthan.

In the complaint, the victim alleged that on June 11, 2018, her father raped her under the influence of alcohol. One day the girl had a stomach ache, after which she was found to be pregnant. After this, she was forcefully given abortion pills, as per the prosecution. When the girl's mother returned one day, the victim told her about the incident. Later, she went to the police station and got a case registered against her father. On the basis of the complaint, the police had registered a case against the accused under sections 376 (rape) and 313 (causing miscarriage without woman's consent) of IPC and under the provisions of the POCSO Act.

