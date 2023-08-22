Left Menu

Pak summons Indian Charge d'Affaires over killing of civilian

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 22-08-2023 21:41 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 21:41 IST
Pak summons Indian Charge d'Affaires over killing of civilian
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan on Tuesday summoned the Indian Charge d'Affaires to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to register a strong protest over the killing of a 60-year-old civilian.

Pakistan on Monday claimed that Ghias, a resident of Oli village of Kotli district, was killed in ''unprovoked firing'' at the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nikial sector.

"Emphasizing the need for maintaining peace and tranquillity at the LoC, it was underscored that such acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, reaffirmed in February 2021," the Pakistan Foreign Office said.

The Indian side was urged to investigate the incident, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
2
"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to Ukraine

"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to...

 Russia
3
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug 22

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023