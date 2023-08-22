Teenage girl gang-raped in Hyderabad; rowdy-sheeter among 6 held

Six people were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the rape of a 16-year-old girl at her house here, police said.

The teenager was allegedly sexually assaulted by three men including a rowdy-sheeter at her house on Monday, Rachakonda Police Commissioner D S Chauhan told reporters today.

The incident triggered protests today with people demanding stern punishment for the accused while Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan sought a detailed report from top officials, including state Chief Secretary, within 48 hours.

Based on the girl's complaint, a case was registered at Meerpet police station under relevant Sections of the IPC and POCSO Act and 12 teams were formed to nab the accused, the senior police official said.

Police said a week ago the girl's cousin brought her along with her two brothers to the house to look after their well being.

On August 19, one rowdy-sheeter, prime accused in the case, made unwelcome physical approaches and demands for which she rebuked him, they said.

On August 21, when the girl along with her brothers was present in the house, the rowdy-sheeter along with his two friends barged into her residence and he dragged her into a room and allegedly sexually assaulted her. Later, his friends also assaulted the girl by threatening her with a knife, police said.

The three men are direct perpetrators of the crime while the other accused helped them by threating the girl's brothers to go out of the house when the incident occured. Later all of them fled, police said adding during course of investigation six of the seven accused were arrested while another person is absconding.

Earlier, condemning the incident, local residents and activists of different parties held protest in the locality. They demanded justice for the girl.

According to the protesters, those consuming ganja were involved in the crime. Holding placards that read ''#Justice? # Stop Ganja # Stop Drugs'', the protesters squatted on the road and also raised slogans. They were later taken away by police. Some local residents demanded capital punishment to the perpetrators of the crime. The Governor, who expressed anguish over the alleged rape of the teenage girl, sought a detailed report from the state Chief Secretary, DGP and Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, within 48 hours. Further, she directed the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Ranga Reddy district branch, to visit the victim's house and provide all necessary support her family requires, a Raj Bhavan press communique said. State Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao claims to have made Hyderabad a global city but it has become a den for 'ganja' and other intoxicating substances. The BRS used police for political purposes and left the people to fend for themselves, he alleged.

