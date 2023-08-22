Left Menu

Man sentenced to death in AP for murdering mother, daughter, raping minor

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 22-08-2023 22:06 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 22:06 IST
Man sentenced to death in AP for murdering mother, daughter, raping minor
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Andhra Pradesh sentenced a man to death on Tuesday for murdering two women and raping a 12-year-old girl in 2021.

The Chittoor District Court handed the death sentence to Syed Moula Ali from Annamayya district for murdering Saralamma and her mother Gangulamma.

"Ali, who was in an extra marital relationship with widow Saralamma had killed her because he had suspected that she was talking to other men on phone," Annamayya District Superintendent of Police R. Gangadhar Rao told PTI.

Later, when Saralamma's mother Gangullamma questioned him about the whereabouts of her daughter, Ali killed her too.

Following these two murders, Ali shifted Saralamma's children to Bengaluru.

Rao said Ali would rape Saralamma's 12-year-old daughter whenever he visited them in Bengaluru.

Within 20 months, Rao said Ali was convicted and the Court has sentenced him to death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
2
"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to Ukraine

"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to...

 Russia
3
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug 22

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023