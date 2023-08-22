Left Menu

2 held for burning body inside house in UP's Unnao

Two men were detained on Tuesday for allegedly burning an unidentified body inside a house in Bangarmau area here, police said.The incident happened in New Katra locality of the area, they said. When the police reached the house, they found that the duo was inebriated and the half-burnt body was kept inside a room.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-08-2023 22:27 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 22:27 IST
2 held for burning body inside house in UP's Unnao
  • Country:
  • India

Two men were detained on Tuesday for allegedly burning an unidentified body inside a house in Bangarmau area here, police said.

The incident happened in New Katra locality of the area, they said. Circle officer (Bangarmau) Vijay Anand said the owner of the house Santosh and his friend Bhura have been apprehended. When the police reached the house, they found that the duo was inebriated and the half-burnt body was kept inside a room. The motive behind the crime was not known immediately as the two men were not able to answer any questions in the drunken state, the CO said.

According to police, the matter came to the fore when some neighbours complained about the foul smell coming from the house. Forensic experts and a dog squad were sent to the spot to help the police teams.

The officer said that it appears that the body was burnt between 11 am and noon after which the police reached the spot on the complaints of the neighbours.

Police suspect that the victim was murdered and later the accused tried to burn the body.

The unidentified body has been taken into custody, police said, adding a detailed probe is on in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
2
"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to Ukraine

"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to...

 Russia
3
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug 22

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023