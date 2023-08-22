Delhi woman found dead in rented home

A 46-year-old woman was found dead in her rented home in north Delhi's Sarai Rohilla area, police said on Tuesday. Officers at Sarai Rohilla police station received a PCR call regarding one Rachna being brought dead to NKS Hospital on Monday, they said. Investigations revealed that Rachna had been living on rent at the house for the past five months. Her husband died in 2011. She is survived by a married daughter, Manisha, a senior police officer said. According to the police, the colony sweeper knocked on the woman's door on Monday but received no response. He called her neighbour Rajni and informed her that the woman had not been disposing of her garbage for the previous two days. Getting no response after knocking on the woman's door, Rajni gathered neighbours and they broke open the door, they said. Deepak, the area's property dealer, arrived at the spot and took Rachna to NKS Hospital where she was declared dead. Her body was shifted to the Subzi Mandi mortuary, the officer said. The post-mortem was conducted on Tuesday and the body handed over to the woman's daughter. Appropriate legal action will be taken on the basis of the detailed report provided by the autopsy surgeons, the police added.

