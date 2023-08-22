Left Menu

Thane: Man drives into creek in drunken state, rescued in time

A 25-year-old man drove a car into the Kolshet creek here on Tuesday afternoon with the intention of killing himself but was rescued in time, officials said.The chief of the Disaster Management Cell Yasin Tadvi said the man drove his car into the creek around 4.30 pm. One Mandeep Shilpakar, a local, saw it and rescued him, Tadvi said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-08-2023 22:35 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 22:35 IST
The chief of the Disaster Management Cell Yasin Tadvi said the man drove his car into the creek around 4.30 pm. One Mandeep Shilpakar, a local, saw it and rescued him, Tadvi said. The man was drunk and wanted to commit suicide, said inspector Sandeep Dhande of Kapurbawdi police station, adding that he was handed over to the family members after counselling.

