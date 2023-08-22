Left Menu

Noida man held for raping teen, booked under POCSO Act

PTI | Noida | Updated: 22-08-2023 23:16 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 23:16 IST
Noida man held for raping teen, booked under POCSO Act
  • Country:
  • India

The Noida Police on Tuesday said it has arrested a 19-year-old man accused of raping his 14-year-old neighbour and booked him under the stringent POCSO Act.

The girl had gone missing from her home here on June 30 after which her father approached the Phase 3 police station where an FIR was lodged under Section 363 (missing person) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and an investigation launched, it said.

''During the probe, it came to light that the accused, who is a neighbour of the family, had lured the girl into fleeing with him. After some time, the girl was reunited with the family and she underwent medical examination, post which IPC Section 376 (rape) and (provisions of the) POCSO Act were added in the FIR,'' a police spokesperson said.

On Monday, the accused was held from near the Sector 59 metro station on the basis of an input, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
2
"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to Ukraine

"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to...

 Russia
3
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug 22

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023