Left Menu

Pune police control room gets call about 'suspected terrorist' in Mumbai; probe on

PTI | Pune | Updated: 22-08-2023 23:45 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 23:45 IST
Pune police control room gets call about 'suspected terrorist' in Mumbai; probe on
  • Country:
  • India

The Pune police control room received a phone call, originating from the US, in the wee hours of Tuesday in which the person on the other side informed about presence of a ''suspected terrorist'' in Mumbai, said an official.

The call was received at around 1 am and the Pune police immediately contacted their counterparts in Mumbai and informed about it.

''The police control room received a call in which the caller informed us about a particular person in Mumbai, asked us to check on him, and claimed that person is a suspected terrorist. We immediately informed the Mumbai police about the call and they are looking into it,'' said the official.

He said the call originated from the US.

It appears the call was fishy as locations of both the caller and the person about whom he gave information were later traced to America, said another police officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
2
"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to Ukraine

"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to...

 Russia
3
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug 22

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023