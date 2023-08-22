Day-long Pakistan cable car ordeal ends with all passengers rescued

* Rescue operation completed successfully, PM says

* Seven students and one other were on board for hours

(Updates with completion of rescue operation) By Mushtaq Ali, Asif Shahzad and Gibran Naiyyar Peshimam

PESHAWAR/ISLAMABAD, Pakistan, Aug 22 (Reuters) - R escuers in Pakistan pulled all seven children and one man to safety after their cable car became stranded high over a remote ravine on Tuesday, officials said, ending an ordeal lasting more than 15 hours. The high-risk operation was completed successfully in the darkness of night after the cable car snagged early in the morning, leaving it hanging precariously at an angle.

"All the kids have been successfully and safely rescued," caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said in a post on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter. "Great team work by the military, rescue departments, district administration as well as the local people."

A helicopter rescue operation was called off as night fell, media and a security source said. Flood lights were installed and a ground-based rescue operation continued into the night. The source said that cable crossing experts had been sent by the military to the area north of Islamabad and had been trying to rescue the children one by one by transferring them on to a small platform along the cable.

The rescue effort transfixed the country, with Pakistanis crowded around television sets, as local media showed footage of an emergency worker dangling from a helicopter cable close to the small cabin, with those onboard cramped together.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)