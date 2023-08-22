Left Menu

Moody's says economic loss from Hawaii wildfire could be as high as $6 bln

Updated: 22-08-2023 23:52 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 23:52 IST
Ratings agency Moody's said on Tuesday it estimates the economic loss from the Hawaiian wildfires to be in the range of $4 billion to $6 billion.

The agency's Risk Management Solutions division, however, said in a report that most of the economic damage is expected to be covered by insurance, in the range of about 75% or more.

