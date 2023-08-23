Three dead after Russian shelling of Donetsk region, Ukraine says

Three people were killed and two were injured as a result of Russian shelling of several villages in Ukraine's Donetsk region, the prosecutor general's office said on Tuesday evening. According to the prosecutors, all three people, two women and a man, were killed in the village of Torske at around 1850 local time (1550 GMT).

The prosecutors provided no further detail of the attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)