Russia scrambles jets to force reconnaissance drones off Crimea -defence ministry

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2023 01:30 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 01:30 IST
Russia's air force scrambled two jets to force two drones to stop reconnaissance near the Crimean peninsula, the Russian defence ministry said on Tuesday.

"On August 22, the flight of two unmanned aerial vehicles MQ-9 Reaper and TB2 Bayraktar carrying out aerial reconnaissance in the area of the Crimean Peninsula was recorded over the Black Sea by means of the airspace control of the Russian Aerospace Forces," the ministry said.

According to the statement, Russia scrambled two jets forcing the drones "to change the direction of the flight and leave the areas of aerial reconnaissance".

