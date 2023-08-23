Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2023 01:45 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 01:45 IST
Russia says it hit Tahrir al-Sham control post near Syria's Idlib

The Russian air force hit what it called "a control post" of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham jihadist group close to the Syrian city of Idlib on Monday, Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit was quoted as telling RIA news agency on Tuesday. According to Kulit, who serves as deputy head of the Russian Reconciliation Centre for Syria, 17 people were killed in the Russian strike.

"On August 21, a strike by the Russian Aerospace Forces on the control post of the terrorist organization Hayat Tahrir al-Sham in the village of Bekfalun (4 kilometres southwest of Idlib) eliminated 17 militants..." he said. Hayat Tahrir al-Sham is a jihadist militant group formerly known as the Nusra Front. It has been designated as a terrorist group by the United States, Turkey, Russia and others.

