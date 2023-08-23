US commerce secretary holds 'productive' talk with China ambassador ahead of trip
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-08-2023 02:08 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 02:08 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo met with Chinese Ambassador Xie Feng on Tuesday and had a "productive discussion" ahead of her trip to China, the U.S. Commerce Department said in a statement.
"Secretary Raimondo raised issues of importance to the United States and American businesses and workers and discussed issues relating to the U.S.-China commercial relationship, challenges faced by U.S. businesses, and areas for potential cooperation," the Commerce Department said on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.-China
- Xie Feng
- Commerce
- Chinese
- China
- Raimondo
- Gina Raimondo
- American
- Commerce Department
- U.S.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China's trade slumps, threatening recovery prospects
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian markets down, dollar up after weak China trade data
FOREX-Dollar gains ground; Aussie, yuan slip after weak China trade data
China stocks flat after disappointing trade data, Hong Kong shares down
China's July exports tumble by double digits, adding to pressure to shore up flagging economy