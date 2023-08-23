Left Menu

 US commerce secretary holds 'productive' talk with China ambassador ahead of trip

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-08-2023 02:08 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 02:08 IST
U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo met with Chinese Ambassador Xie Feng on Tuesday and had a "productive discussion" ahead of her trip to China, the U.S. Commerce Department said in a statement.

"Secretary Raimondo raised issues of importance to the United States and American businesses and workers and discussed issues relating to the U.S.-China commercial relationship, challenges faced by U.S. businesses, and areas for potential cooperation," the Commerce Department said on Tuesday.

