Netherlands to supply Ukraine with a thousand chargers for remote demining

The announcement coincides with heavily mined Russian defence lines slowing down a Ukrainian counteroffensive to recapture territory seized by Russia since its forces invaded in February 2022. "There is a decision to provide about a thousand portable chargers for remote demining that can make passageways in engineered barriers," Ollongren was quoted as saying on the Ukrainian defence ministry website at a meeting with Ukrainian minister Oleksiy Reznikov on Tuesday.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 23-08-2023 05:21 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 05:21 IST
  • Ukraine

The Netherlands will send Ukraine a thousand chargers for remote demining, Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren said on a visit to Kyiv. The announcement coincides with heavily mined Russian defence lines slowing down a Ukrainian counteroffensive to recapture territory seized by Russia since its forces invaded in February 2022.

"There is a decision to provide about a thousand portable chargers for remote demining that can make passageways in engineered barriers," Ollongren was quoted as saying on the Ukrainian defence ministry website at a meeting with Ukrainian minister Oleksiy Reznikov on Tuesday. "Now, as I know, you are facing the problem of extremely dense mining of territories," she said.

Earlier on Tuesday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that helping Ukraine to get across a massive land mine belt can become a joint effort by Germany and other partners.

