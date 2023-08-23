Russia says military downed three drones that tried to attack Moscow
Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2023 06:48 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 06:48 IST
The Russian defence ministry said early on Wednesday that air defence systems downed three drones that tried to attack Moscow.
One of them was jammed and hit a building in central Moscow, and two more were shot down by air defence systems to the west of the Russian capital, the military said.
